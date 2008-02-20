Japan to Import Russian Waste Paper and Fern

A meeting of the Japanese Ino Koun company and Nakhodka authorities was held in the Nakhodka City Administration today, Vostok Media reports.



Russia and Japan continue to increase the sales turnover that is illustrated by work of the Nakhodka Customs Service. In the past year the share of the Japanese export accounted for 30%, the import – 46%. In this view Nakhodka and Maizuru show deep interest to broadening of the trade-economic cooperation.



Mr. Ito, representative of Ino Koun at the talks, made a number of proposals in the field of waste regaining. In particular, he proposed to import Russian waste paper for its further recycling and use in book printing. The Russian counterparts called this proposal interesting and promising. The used and unutilized paper is abundant in Russia. It is either dumped or burned that hurts the environment.



Another proposal related to the import of fern. Mr. Ito says that Primorye has the sort of fern that is demanded at the Japanese market. “For the last year we’ve loaded about 700 tonnes of salted fern in Altai Krai but if we had a business partner the cooperation with Primorye would be more preferable,”- Mr. Ito said.