Posted 3 марта 2008, 12:48

Children’s Donorship to Be Legalized in Russia

3 марта 2008, 12:48
Transplantation of children’s organs will be permitted soon.

Children’s donorship will be permitted in Russia in the nearest future. The respective concept is being elaborated in the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Russia, the Smena newspaper reports.
The concept must have been adopted as early as late 2007 but was dampened again under the protests of its oppositionists who insist that legalization of children’s donorship will lead to abductions and selling of children for organs.
Nevertheless many children can be saved only by transplantation of a kidney from a relative or a dead donor. So far only adults’ organs were transplanted to children in Russia.

