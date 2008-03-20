Su-25 Might Have Been Killed By Missiles

VLADIVOSTOK. March 20. VOSTOK MEDIA – Some details of the today’s Su-27 crash have been released.

The aircraft was carrying out a training flight when fell down to mountains at 10:33 a.m. local time (0:33 GMT), 143 km (90 miles) from Vladivostok. The pilot died. The investigation commission, that is working at the crash site now, managed to find out that the jet was piloted by a squadron commander Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Yakovenko.

Specialists do not still announce the reasons that led to the catastrophe but among the supposed versions they call a failure in missile firing system – the missiles jammed at the start and exploded under the plane’s fuselage and wings. The version is proved by the facts that explosion occurred in air space and pilot didn’t mange to eject from the plane.