Black Box of Crashed Su-25 Found

22 марта 2008, 04:50
The final opinion about the reasons of the combat jet’s crash will be made not sooner than in a month.

MOSCOW. March 22. VOSTOK MEDIA – A flight data recorder of the Su-25 strike aircraft that crashed in the Primorsky Krai has recently been found. Military specialists will set about its decoding, the Kommersant newspaper reports.

The investigation commission that incorporated representatives of the Far Eastern Military Prosecutor’s Office, military investigation department in the Far Eastern Federal District and 11th Army of Air Force and Air Defense are continuing the examination of the scene that will last for 9 days. The final opinion about the reasons of the crash will be made not sooner than in a month.

According to preliminary reports the explosion of an S-8 missile at the start became the reason of the crash. The pilot died. All the flights of Su-25 strike aircrafts are suspended.

