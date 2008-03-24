Kamchatka May Link Russia and America

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. March 24. VOSTOK MEDIA – The Kamchatka Krai plans to submit to the Russian government a proposal about organization of a wide-band channel between the mainland Russia and North America via the Kamchatka peninsula. The link shall significantly reduce costs and improve the quality of all communications between the two countries and Far Eastern regions. The project can also give additional money to the Kamchatka Krai budget due to passing the traffic through the peninsula.

Dmitriy Puzyrevsky, director of the Kamchatka Agency for Informatization told Vostok Media the project provides for construction of fiber-optic cable from Sakhalin to Kamchatka via Magadan City and further to North America via the Commander and Aleutian Islands.

Creation of the transcontinental communications hub will contribute to implementation and development of inner innovative media-technologies on the peninsula.