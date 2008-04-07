Pesticide Landfill to Be Closed on Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. April 7. VOSTOK MEDIA – The Kozelsky pesticide landfill located 35 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky will be closed. The landfill is completely filled up and poses a real threat either to the region’s capital or to neighboring locations, mainly military.

The Kamchatka Ministry of Agriculture told Vostok Media a company which will construct and operate a new storage of dangerous chemicals will be found through a tender. The winner company will also be obliged to collect and transport chemicals.