vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 5 августа 2008, 03:43

Published 5 августа 2008, 03:43

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:45

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:45

Nakhodka Artist Union and a New Exhibition

5 августа 2008, 03:43
This is a creative report of the Union for the last 4 years

NAKHODKA. 5 August. VOSTOK-MEDIA. Department of the Russian Artist Union in Nakhodka is ready to set up an exhibition. The creative report of the Union all visitors can see since August, 5 in the Municipal Picture Gallary “Vernissage”.
“This exhibition is a so-called creative report of the Union where visitors can see our new and best works”,- says Director of the Artist Union in Nakhodka, Vitaliy Lahanskiy.
According to his words, they will show painting, graphics, sculpture, artificial and applied art; in total more than 60 works. Creative Union of Nakhodka Artists was formed in the 1980s. Soon came painters, sculptors, graphic artists and masters of applied arts – graduators of many art institutes from all over the country. Everyone exhibited in the regions, whole Russia and abroad.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес:  [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика