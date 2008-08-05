Nakhodka Artist Union and a New Exhibition

NAKHODKA. 5 August. VOSTOK-MEDIA. Department of the Russian Artist Union in Nakhodka is ready to set up an exhibition. The creative report of the Union all visitors can see since August, 5 in the Municipal Picture Gallary “Vernissage”.

“This exhibition is a so-called creative report of the Union where visitors can see our new and best works”,- says Director of the Artist Union in Nakhodka, Vitaliy Lahanskiy.

According to his words, they will show painting, graphics, sculpture, artificial and applied art; in total more than 60 works. Creative Union of Nakhodka Artists was formed in the 1980s. Soon came painters, sculptors, graphic artists and masters of applied arts – graduators of many art institutes from all over the country. Everyone exhibited in the regions, whole Russia and abroad.



