Artem Laguta: 5th place at the Final Phase of European Championship

2 сентября 2008, 03:30
Only last speedway heat in German Stralzunde was the final and determined places

VLADIVOSTOK. 2 September. VOSTOK-MEDIA. Junior Champion of Europe (U-19) in German Stralzunde became Arthur Mrochka from Poland.
Our junior Artyom Laguta was leading a race to the last heat and kept changes to win “gold”, though, falling in the last heat left the racer off the prize 4th. In result, polish Matsey Yanovski gained silver prize, Artyom Vodyakov won bronze and Artyom Laguta gained 10 points and 5th result at the final U-19.

