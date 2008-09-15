Finance for Vostochniy Space Centre

VLADIVOSTOK. 15 September. VOSTOK-MEDIA. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will receive a report about additional financing of the cosmic program with 45 billion roubles.

“First of all, finances are supposed to facilitate launching and constructing of a new Russian space centre in Amurskaya oblast decision on which was taken in the Security Council under your regulation”, - said Vice Premier Sergey Ivanov during that working meeting with PM.

Second direction is to finance launching all pilot programs which Russia issues in the framework of international cooperation and further implying of other station segments.

“The third aspect is to finance all our cosmic machines that were lost or destroyed such as stimulating economic development, meteorological, weather reporting and related to scientific research”, - said Sergey Ivanov.

Construction of a new Russian space centre in Uglegorsk, Amurskaya oblast, was considered at the Security Council meeting with President of Russia. “Rosaviacosmos” assigned the project preparation period for 3 years.

