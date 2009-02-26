Pupils of Nakhodka Sing the songs of ‘Beatles’ and Spout Shakespeare Poetry in Original

NAKHODKA. February 26. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The pupils of Nakhodka stage the tragedies of Shakespeare and spout Byron in original within the framework of ‘Talent show’ competition as to the knowledge of English language among the pupils of all ages.

‘Talent show’ was the largest in terms of number of participants and very entertaining event. The competition was initiated by the Department of Education of the administration of Nakhodka to educe talented children.

The young polyglots submitted 58 acts to approval of strict and competent jury consisted of teachers-linguists and music-masters. For several hours the audience could observe various versions of performance of American and English folklore, contemporary rock and pop music, scenes and fragments of theatrical performances, musicals and also performance of Russian songs and fairy tales in English.

Marina Proskuryakova, chief of methodic association of teachers of English language states that the number of participants is getting bigger and bigger from year to year.



