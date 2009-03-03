Submarine Chaser ‘Admiral Panteleev’ Sets Out to Coasts of Somalia to Combat Piracy

VLADIVOSTOK. March 3. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The big submarine chaser ‘Admiral Panteleev’ owned by RF Navy Pacific Fleet sets out to combat piracy near the coasts of Somalia.

‘Admiral Panteleev’ is pupposed to change the submarine chaser ‘Admiral Vinogradov’ that at the present escorting civil ships in dangerous pirated region and keeping the situation under control in Gulf of Aden. The starting of the chaser is planned on end of April.

