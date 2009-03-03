vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 3 марта 2009, 02:35

Published 3 марта 2009, 02:35

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:48

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:48

The Opening Ceremony of the ‘Year of Russian Language in China’ Takes Place at the Sailing-Ship ‘Pallada’

3 марта 2009, 02:35
The training sailing-ship set sail en route: Vladivostok – Pusan – Dalian – Pusan – Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK. March 3. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Today in the framework of the ‘Year of Russian language in China’ a welcome reception will be held on board of the training sailing-ship ‘Pallada’.
The cultural event was organized by the consulate general of the Russian Federation in People’s Republic of China and Far East State Technological and Fishery University.
There will be Sergey Nikolaevich, RF consul general in China, representatives of the province Liaoning, top-level officials of Dalian city administration, principals of several universities at the opening ceremony.
The training sailing-ship set sail en route: Vladivostok – Pusan – Dalian – Pusan – Vladivostok.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика