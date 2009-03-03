The Opening Ceremony of the ‘Year of Russian Language in China’ Takes Place at the Sailing-Ship ‘Pallada’

VLADIVOSTOK. March 3. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Today in the framework of the ‘Year of Russian language in China’ a welcome reception will be held on board of the training sailing-ship ‘Pallada’.

The cultural event was organized by the consulate general of the Russian Federation in People’s Republic of China and Far East State Technological and Fishery University.

There will be Sergey Nikolaevich, RF consul general in China, representatives of the province Liaoning, top-level officials of Dalian city administration, principals of several universities at the opening ceremony.

The training sailing-ship set sail en route: Vladivostok – Pusan – Dalian – Pusan – Vladivostok.

