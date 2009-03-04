vostokmedia.com
Russians’ Attitude towards Medvedev did Not Change for the Last Year

4 марта 2009, 02:40
The majority of respondents to a survey were undecided as to weaknesses of the RF President

VLADIVOSTOK. March 4. VOTOK-MEDIA – The majority of Russians believe that the President of the country Dmitriy Medvedev is a continuer of the policy initiated by his predecessor Vladimir Putin.
From 1,600 respondents to all-Russian survey that was conducted in February, 86% consider Medvedev to be the follower of Putin. Half of the citizens are sure that the power is in the hands of President and Prime –Minister.
About 70 % of Russians stated that their attitude towards the President did not change and 12 % think of Medvedev better than they did before.
43 % of respondents pointed out these positive features of the President: proficiency, vitality, resolution, fidelity to one’s principles, whereas 27 % of people marked his leadership, foresight, faculty to lead people, knowledge of life and appreciation of needs of ordinary people.
The majority of respondents (60%) to a survey were undecided as to weaknesses of the RF President, though 9% pointed out the lack of bright political qualities and 3 % said that the President is indecisive.

