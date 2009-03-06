vostokmedia.com
Posted 6 марта 2009, 02:26

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:46

A Post Fell in Vladivostok Near the Bus Station ‘Nekrasovskaya’

6 марта 2009, 02:26
Passenger of a tram were not injured by mere chance

VLADIVOSTOK. March 6. VOSTOK-MEDIA – There was quite a strange accident near the bus station ‘Nekrasovskaya’.
The post that connected wires supplying power for trolleys was knocked down by stiff gale. It resulted in ceasing of trolleys traffic towards downtown. One of the trolleys avoided tragedy.
Traffic controller’s room assured that soon the trolleys traffic will be normalized.

