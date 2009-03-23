A Mathematician from Khabarovsk Wins the Competition ‘The many Faces of Japan’

KHABAROVSK. March 23. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The winners of the competition ‘The many faces of Japan’ that was organized by the consulate general of Japan in Khabarovsk, ‘Pacific Ocean star’ newspaper editorial office and Union for Friendship with foreign countries were named. The experts from the land of the rising sun were offered to answer 25 questions on history, geography, economy, modern public, cultural and sport events of Japan.

As tradition demands, the names of the winners were announced on the day of the opening of the Japanese Film Festival - ‘Cherry color’. The right answer to all 25 questions gave the only participant – the mathematician Viktor Vlasenko. Seven participants failed to answer only one question out of 25. And 15 ‘experts’ gave two wrong answers. All of them were given gifts and souvenirs.

