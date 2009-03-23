vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 23 марта 2009, 04:37

Published 23 марта 2009, 04:37

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:41

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:41

A Mathematician from Khabarovsk Wins the Competition ‘The many Faces of Japan’

23 марта 2009, 04:37
The experts were offered to answer 25 questions

KHABAROVSK. March 23. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The winners of the competition ‘The many faces of Japan’ that was organized by the consulate general of Japan in Khabarovsk, ‘Pacific Ocean star’ newspaper editorial office and Union for Friendship with foreign countries were named. The experts from the land of the rising sun were offered to answer 25 questions on history, geography, economy, modern public, cultural and sport events of Japan.
As tradition demands, the names of the winners were announced on the day of the opening of the Japanese Film Festival - ‘Cherry color’. The right answer to all 25 questions gave the only participant – the mathematician Viktor Vlasenko. Seven participants failed to answer only one question out of 25. And 15 ‘experts’ gave two wrong answers. All of them were given gifts and souvenirs.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

И.о. главного редактора: Голубь Андрей Александрович

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика