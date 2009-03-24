vostokmedia.com
Moscow High-Ranking Officials are Flying to Vladivostok

24 марта 2009, 06:31
They will hold meeting, discuss anticrisis measures and examine and implementation of building and construction works of summit objects

VLADIVOSTOK. March 24. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Igor Shuvalov, the Vice Prime-Minister goes upon 4-day ‘tour’ around the country to discuss the anticrisis measures taken by the Government with regional authorities.
On Tuesday Shuvalov will hold a meeting with heads of subjects of the central Federal Region in Voronrzh, and on Wednesday there will be one more meeting with governors of the Far eastern federal Region will be held in Khabarovsk. On Thursday the Vice Prime-Minister plans to discuss anticrisis measures with the head of Primorskiy Krai.
According to Shuvalov, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Government gave a command to discuss anticrisis plan with representatives of different regions and to find out how do people live, what they want to propose as addition to the anticrisis measures or points they don’t like in the document and so on. On April 6 the State Duma is supposed to discuss anticrisis amendments to the state budget.

