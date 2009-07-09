vostokmedia.com
Russian Crew Operated Foreign Vessel Seized in Vladivostok

9 июля 2009, 03:48
According to the Prosecutor’s Office the seamen pay arrears amount to $35,281

VLADIVOSTOK. July 9. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Vladivostok’s Pervomaysky district court seized the Russian crew operated foreign vessel berthed at the city’s port in acting on charges filed by the Primorsky Krai Transportation Prosecutors Office. The ship can not leave the port until salary debts to crew members are repaid, reported Far East Transportation Prosecutor’s Office.
Previously, 8 crew members of SUNRISE vessel, flying the flag of Cambodia owned by PALMA MARITIME S.A. petitioned to the Transportation Prosecutor’s Office. At the same time the seamen filed a court action for the recovery of entire amount of salary from the ship owner’s company. According to the Prosecutor’s Office the backpay amount totals $35,281. The amount of compensation for incurred moral damage amounts to eight million rubles.
At the present time, the Prosecutor’s Office is probing a charge of sailors pay arrears.

