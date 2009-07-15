Cats are Able to Manipulate Humans

VLADIVOSTOK. July 15. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Researchers at the University of Sussex have discovered that cats are able to manipulate people. To attract attention of their owners and give them to understand that the time to feed their pets came they produce a soliciting purr. Unlike regular purring these sounds incorporate a “cry” with a similar frequency to a human babys.

Humans find this sound very difficult to ignore. It turns out that so that to get what they want cats manipulate human’s hereditary instinct responsible for protection and nourishing of their offsprings. A series of experiments corroborated this statement: several cat owners and volunteers who have never had a cat were played recordings of regular and soliciting purrs. All volunteers appeared to be very unanimous in their opinion that the soliciting purrs were more urgent and less pleasant.

Not all cats are mewing pleadingly, though. The study shows that the pleading call is most commonly used in households where the cat has one-to-one contact with its owner. Those cats that live in large apartments with big families are rarely emit piteous sounds, because it is often noisy in such apartments and the cat’s cry is left unnoticed.

