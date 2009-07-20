vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 20 июля 2009, 04:14

Published 20 июля 2009, 04:14

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:59

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:59

The Imports of Used Japanese Cars to the Russian Far East Declined Tenfold

20 июля 2009, 04:14
Regional state budgets will lose about $1 bln in customs fees because of the protectionist measure

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. July 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The imports of used Japanese cars to the Russian Far East has declined tenfold, from 200,000 to 20,000, for the last five months.
By some estimates, some regional state budgets will lose about $1 bln in customs fees because of it. According to experts, there is still no demand on home made cars among residents of the Russian Far East and at present they can’t afford to buy new foreign made cars. The protectionist car import duties are due to expire in a three months time. Experts say the high duties will be prolonged.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика