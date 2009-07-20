The Imports of Used Japanese Cars to the Russian Far East Declined Tenfold

Regional state budgets will lose about $1 bln in customs fees because of the protectionist measure

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. July 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The imports of used Japanese cars to the Russian Far East has declined tenfold, from 200,000 to 20,000, for the last five months.

By some estimates, some regional state budgets will lose about $1 bln in customs fees because of it. According to experts, there is still no demand on home made cars among residents of the Russian Far East and at present they can’t afford to buy new foreign made cars. The protectionist car import duties are due to expire in a three months time. Experts say the high duties will be prolonged.

