A Fresh Breeze of Change Rising in Donghae

DONGHAE. August 4. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Having been making preparations during the short period of less than 2 years, Donghae city is planning to have an impressive event for natural gas vehicles specialists and citizens of the city - The 3rd Asia Pacific Natural Gas Vehicles Association International Conference & Exhibition (ANGVA 2009).

In February ANGVA Organizing Committee launched official website of the event (angva2009.com) providing a lot of information about contents of the event, programs, registration status and flexible system of registration (off-line/on-line).

62 exhibiting companies from 16 countries occupied 170 booths, which is more than 67% of total exhibition space. ANGVA Conference will be divided into 8 sessions, last 3 days and have outstanding figures from KOGAS, IANGV, UNCRD and other organizations presenting at the conference. Totally, 46 papers will be presented during ANGVA 2009.

Mayor of Donghae City Kim Hak Gi (Head of Organizing Committee) says “We are preparing everything we can, starting with Exhibition Hall with plenty of booths, natural gas infrastructure facilities, Convention Center etc. for technological exchange and convenience of ANGVA 2009 visitors, and promotion Donghae as international environmental city.

KOGAS started construction of 56,000 liters LCNG refueling station in Mangsang area near the Conference & Exhibition venue. Future station will allow refueling of up to 120 buses every day. Construction will be finished in August having been completed by more than 40% by today.

The issue concerning usage of natural gas is very topical. The fact that about 10 million natural gas-powered cars have been already made contributes to the importance of the event. Moreover, one-third of the cars are in the Asia-Pacific region. The price on oil keeps growing causing an increase in prices on gasoline and diesel. It may well be feasible to wean off dependence on oil and to switch to gas a significant portion of public transportation and small-size ship fleet.

It should be noted that one can get to Donghae from the capital of Primorsky Krai through Eastern Dream ferry operating between Vladivostok, Donghae and Sakaiminato. Business representatives of the Russian Far East willing to take part in the Conference and Exhibition may find the new ferry line very convenient. Full information concerning the ferry service from Vladivostok to Donghae may be obtained in the Passenger terminal (Morvokzal) (office 239) or by telephone: 302-664 or 302-704. To get detailed information regarding the 3rd Asia Pacific Natural Gas Vehicles Association International Conference & Exhibition (ANGVA 2009), please visit http://angva2009.com/.





