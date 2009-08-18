Canadian Ambassador to Russia Ralf Lisishin Arrives at Primorsky Krai

VLADIVOSTOK. August 18. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Canada in Russia Ralf Lisishin arrives at Primorsky Krai with an official visit.

According to the Consulate of Canada, this visit will last from August 18 through 21. The Ambassador will pay formal visits to the Administration of Primorsky Krai and Administration of the Vladivostok city and also take part in the solemn ceremony of opening of a railway section from Bolshoy Kamen station to Smolyaninovo station, which was repaired within the implementation of the programme “Global Partnership” in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Canada. He will also pay the tribute to the memory of the Canadian soldiers who laid their lives down in Primorsky Krai in the battle at the beginning of 20th century and who were subsequently buried at the Memorial section of the Morskoye Cemetery in Vladivostok.

Ralf Lisishin will also visit the educational institutions, which co-operate actively with the Canadian partners.

