Primorsky Krai Gov. and PDRK Consul Seek to Expand Cooperation



Primorsky Krai works closely with North Korea on the development of shipbuilding industry. At the beginning of the last year a Chongjin-based shipyard constructed and delivered new passenger-and-freight ferry Alexey Shimansky to a Russian ship owner. At present the ship is delivering materials for the construction works that are carried out as part of the APEC-2012 construction project. In addition, the shipyard is presently designing and constructing four self-propelled barges of about 1,000 dwt.