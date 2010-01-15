Primorsky Krai Gov. and PDRK Consul Seek to Expand Cooperation

Posted 15 января 2010, 07:42
Published 15 января 2010, 07:42
Modified 17 сентября 2022, 12:50
Updated 17 сентября 2022, 12:50
VLADIVOSTOK. January 15. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Primorsky Krai Gov. Sergey Darkin held a formal meeting with Consul General of Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea in Nakhaodka Sim Guk Ryon. Consular official Lee Sok-Son and the Head of Primorsky Krai Department for International Cooperation Oleg Shcheka took part in the meeting.
Mr. Sim Guk Ryon has congratulated Sergey Darkin on his reappointment as a Governor of Primorsky Krai, press service of Primorsky Krai administration reports.
2010 marks 10 year anniversary of the Russia-North Korea Declaration on development of bilateral cooperation, which was signed on 19th July, 2000. Mr. Sim Guk Ryon noted that the friendly relations between our states are characterized by a steady growth and outlined new possibilities for expansion of the mutually advantageous relations.
Sergey Darkin, in his turn, stated that it is in vital interests of our states to continue the development and perfection of economic and cultural ties and pointed out to the positive results achieved by the working group consisting of Primorsky Krai officials and PDRK Committee on the Promotion of International Trade.
Primorsky Krai works closely with North Korea on the development of shipbuilding industry. At the beginning of the last year a Chongjin-based shipyard constructed and delivered new passenger-and-freight ferry Alexey Shimansky to a Russian ship owner. At present the ship is delivering materials for the construction works that are carried out as part of the APEC-2012 construction project. In addition, the shipyard is presently designing and constructing four self-propelled barges of about 1,000 dwt.
The two states have established the exchange of experience in fishing sector and launched a project of renovation of the north leg of PDRK railways.
In his closing words, Sergey Darkin said: “I would like to point out that Primorsky Krai has a great potential for development and strengthening of economic, trade, cultural, and other mutually advantageous branches of cooperation with the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea.”