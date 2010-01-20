Vladivostok Scientists Won All-Russia Competition



Renat Shakirov, Andrey Yatsuk, Aleksey Okulov and Natalya Pestrikova, young scientists from Vladivostok, have presented their joint project named “Geological-Economic Evaluation of Coalbed Methane Exploration and Production in the Coal Basins and Deposits of the Russian Far East and the Upgrading of the Technology of Enhanced Degassing as Part of the Research and Technical Integration into Pacific Asian Countries.” The project won highly acclaimed by the experts and was announced the winner of the all-Russia youth competition. The young scientists received a grant of 480,000 rubles and other prizes.

