Vladivostok Scientists Won All-Russia Competition

Posted 20 января 2010, 08:05
Published 20 января 2010, 08:05
Modified 17 сентября 2022, 12:50
Updated 17 сентября 2022, 12:50
VLADIVOSTOK. January 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The young scientists at V.I. Ilyichevs Pacific Oceanological Institute, Far-Eastern Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, became the winners of the 6th all-Russia competition of youth research projects in energy field Youth Energy-2009.
Renat Shakirov, Andrey Yatsuk, Aleksey Okulov and Natalya Pestrikova, young scientists from Vladivostok, have presented their joint project named “Geological-Economic Evaluation of Coalbed Methane Exploration and Production in the Coal Basins and Deposits of the Russian Far East and the Upgrading of the Technology of Enhanced Degassing as Part of the Research and Technical Integration into Pacific Asian Countries.” The project won highly acclaimed by the experts and was announced the winner of the all-Russia youth competition. The young scientists received a grant of 480,000 rubles and other prizes.