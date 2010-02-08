WWII Vets Offered Free Travel Across Russia

Posted 8 февраля 2010, 06:45
Published 8 февраля 2010, 06:45
Modified 17 сентября 2022, 12:45
Updated 17 сентября 2022, 12:45
VLADIVOSTOK. February 8. VOSTOK-MEDIA – In May 2010, disabled people and veterans of the Great Patriotic War residing in Primorsky Krai will be able to take advantage of free travel to anywhere in Russia.
Primorsky Krai Department of Industry and Transport spokesman told Vostok-Media Russian Government has made a decision to subsidize free travel throughout the country for disabled people and WWII veterans in 2010, the year which marks the 65-nniversdary of Victory in Great Patriotic War.
According to the document, the free travels will be available from May 3 through 12, and only in those transport organizations which will take part in the State-run project. Not only air line and railway companies are expected to participate in the state project, but also highway and maritime transport companies, officials say.
2010 was announced by the Russian President as a Year of WWII Veterans. In addition, a major program on assistance to WWII vets is underway in Primorsky Krai. “We are deeply in the debt of World War II veterans,” Primorsky Krai Gov. Sergei Darkin stated. “The President has set a task to provide all veterans with comfortable dwellings on the occasion of 65-Anniversary of Victory. All the 524 veterans residing in Primorsky Krai that do not have their own dwelling will celebrate a house-warming before May 9, 2010.”
Last year, nearly 300 WWII veterans received new apartments in Primorsky Krai.