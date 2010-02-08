WWII Vets Offered Free Travel Across Russia



2010 was announced by the Russian President as a Year of WWII Veterans. In addition, a major program on assistance to WWII vets is underway in Primorsky Krai. “We are deeply in the debt of World War II veterans,” Primorsky Krai Gov. Sergei Darkin stated. “The President has set a task to provide all veterans with comfortable dwellings on the occasion of 65-Anniversary of Victory. All the 524 veterans residing in Primorsky Krai that do not have their own dwelling will celebrate a house-warming before May 9, 2010.”