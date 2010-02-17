China Pushes for Twofold Increase in Russian Oil Export



Earlier, it was planned that 15 million tons of oil annually supplied through ESPO pipeline spur would be sufficient amount for the oil refinery in the Chinese coastal city of Tianjin, Kommersant daily wrote. However, CNPC said that the Sino-Russian oil refinery would require additional oil supplies. CNPC seems to be trying to withdraw from the oil refinery construction project. Meanwhile, Rosneft has developed its own project of construction of oil refinery in Primorsk, Leningrad Oblast, capable of 15 million tons annually.