Amphibious Car Expedition to Run from Pacific till Arctic Ocean

“We plan to get as much as we can from the voyage and make it unforgettable,” said Andrei Golik, a researcher at the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who will take part in the event. “We will visit wild and uninhabited spots and gather some materials on the Soviet-era gulags. We will take pictures and videos of what we may find there. One should not forget that this is a challenging and rather dangerous voyage and we must take maximum safety precaution.”