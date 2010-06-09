Amphibious Car Expedition to Run from Pacific till Arctic Ocean

Posted 9 июня 2010, 05:57
Published 9 июня 2010, 05:57
Modified 17 сентября 2022, 12:18
Updated 17 сентября 2022, 12:18
MAGADAN. June 9. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Russian travelers are preparing to drive their amphibious cars from village Seimchan to the mouth of Kolyma River and visit nature reserve areas.
There are only a few days left until Shintop Trophy 2010 begins. Participants set a challenging task: to drive hundreds of kilometers on road and then drive down Kolyma River.
“Three teams from Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Omsk will take part in the amphibious car rally,” Viktor Pchelintsev, a Magadan-based journalist, told Vostok-Media. “On July 1, in Yakutsk, the participants will drive on road till the Seimchan. When they reach the river, the cars will be equipped with boat engines and air-cushions to keep them afloat. A special raft will accompany the cars when their will drive down the river. There will be three stopping points during the journey: Zyryanka, Srednekolymsk and Nizhnekolymsk villages.”
“We plan to get as much as we can from the voyage and make it unforgettable,” said Andrei Golik, a researcher at the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who will take part in the event. “We will visit wild and uninhabited spots and gather some materials on the Soviet-era gulags. We will take pictures and videos of what we may find there. One should not forget that this is a challenging and rather dangerous voyage and we must take maximum safety precaution.”
Since a part of the rally route runs through Magadansky Nature Reserve the organizers have submitted an application for permit for transit travel.
“Any human activity is prohibited within the nature reserve,” Yuri Berezhnoy, head of Magadansky reserve, said. “However, we have been convinced that the car expedition has research-and-education nature. The participants are warned that hunting, fishing and campfires are prohibited. We always support such events because they draw public attention to the nature and the history of Kolymsky Krai.”