The Vladivostok Budget for next year passed the second reading

VLADIVOSTOK. December 13. VOSTOK-MEDIA - At its regular meeting of City Council Vladivostok adopted on second reading the draft municipal budget for 2011.

As noted in his report the chairman of the Committee on Budget, Taxes and Finance Duma Igor Chemerys, the draft budget passed the procedure of public hearings that were held on December 3. The experts and participants in the hearings recommended that the Duma approve the draft of municipal budget for 2011. During the meeting, the deputies examined in detail all the sections and subsections of the budget, the conclusion of the project received from the legal department of the Duma, the prosecutors office in Vladivostok, and control of the Accounting Chamber and other committees of the Duma. Were considered amendments to the city administration and deputies.

As the press service of the city council, Igor Chemerys said that compared to the 2010 budget in the draft in 2011 increased the share of issues relating to the co-financing from the budget of the Primorsky Territory. So now solved the issue of acquisition under such conditions of a large lot of road and cleaning equipment in preparation of Vladivostok to APEC Summit 2012 is being discussed. Positive effect on the budget revenues will be caused by changes in the tax laws, which allow the city to retain all funds collected for the unified tax on imputed income (ENDV). Also there is increase in taxes on single agricultural tax, land tax, rent.