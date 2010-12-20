Problems in the Far East: 3 bridges collapsed, one after another

New tragedy for the APEC in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK. December 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA - A couple of months ago, an alarming news was received from Sakhalin. There 2 automobile bridges have fallen within a few days. Island Emergency Situations Ministry reported that the wooden bridges were thoroughly worn out. They were at least 40 years old, and major repairs were not done.

Part of the villages in the north of Sakhalin Island were cut off, said Gazeta.ru. Now traffic moves on the ice streams.

And then the tragedy on the outskirts of Vladivostok. In the area of the Sugar Key collapsed a pedestrian overhead crossing. It was erected during the reconstruction of guest track for the summit Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, scheduled for 2012.

