Sakhalin homes will be equipped with access ramps

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. December 22. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Governor Alexander Khoroshavin instructed to develop and adopt next year a long-term regional target program "Accessible Environment in the Sakhalin Region for 2012-2015".

Alexander Khoroshavin announced this at a meeting of Council on Disability to the Governor of Sakhalin region.

As noted, the corresponding program on the creation of accessible environments for people with disabilities has been adopted at the federal level.

