vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 22 декабря 2010, 01:17

Published 22 декабря 2010, 01:17

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 11:37

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 11:37

Sakhalin homes will be equipped with access ramps

22 декабря 2010, 01:17
Creating a safe environment for disabled people - one of the most important tasks of the regional government

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. December 22. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Governor Alexander Khoroshavin instructed to develop and adopt next year a long-term regional target program "Accessible Environment in the Sakhalin Region for 2012-2015".
Alexander Khoroshavin announced this at a meeting of Council on Disability to the Governor of Sakhalin region.
As noted, the corresponding program on the creation of accessible environments for people with disabilities has been adopted at the federal level.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

И.о. главного редактора: Голубь Андрей Александрович

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика