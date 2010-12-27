The story of Primorye plant led to tightening labor laws in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK. December 27. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev instructed the government to study the introduction of simplified procedure for charging and collecting from the employers interest on the amount of salary delays.



The author of this initiative - the chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Primorsky Krai, the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of Primorsky Krai Victor Pinsky. In his speech at the meeting of President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia on Dec. 15, 2010 he spoke against union with one of the mining and metallurgical complex delayed wages. In the past two years, his employees never received their salaries on time. The amount of debt each month went up to 50 million rubles. In addition the company delayed the payment of vacation time, child support and taxes. The union of this company has gone through all legal procedures applied to the Labor Inspectorate, the prosecutors office, spent a collective action, suspended the work. But all this gave only short-term results. Salaries were given, but a month later it repeats.

