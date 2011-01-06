Ghost of smear campaign is haunting Kozmino..

"Eastern Siberia - Pacific Ocean several times been the subject of various speculations. This was stated by head of department for relations with the general uniqueness and media company "Transneft" Igor Demin.

"Through the media it was announced about the three accidents. And in two cases, their scale and impact have been greatly exaggerated, and the third in-formation in general had no foundation ", - said Igor Demin.

According to him, however, all the news was picked up by foreign media. As a result the price of oil at the port of Kozmino "went down ". Some experts think that all of this PR campaign was initiated by speculators and foreign oil producers, who fear competition from the Russian oil.

