Posted 28 апреля 2011, 10:43

In Vladivostok, the bus fare will go up

28 апреля 2011, 10:43
A tram, perhaps will not return

VLADIVOSTOK. April 28. VOSTOK-MEDIA - A trip on the bus for the residents of Vladivostok will become more expensive. This was discussed at the next meeting of the City Duma Committee on Urban Affairs.

Previously, carriers of Vladivostok was handling the need to upgrade the bus fleet to the City Duma and the Governor personally. It is estimated that travel now must be not less than 20 rubles to suffice for all needs, new transport and its contents. However, the approval of the project has not yet received. It is known that the passage just go up as soon as will all the necessary approvals. Most likely the price will not exceed 14-15 rubles.

