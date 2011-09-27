Chinese officials have bought a yacht for tax collection

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. September 27. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Chinese officials in Zhejiang Province, bought a yacht for tax collection. It was reported by China Daily.

The cost of the yacht was 2.71 million yuan (424,000 dollars). According to the Tax Administration of the province, it should replace the vessel, which was used to collect taxes before and is now useless.

Yacht, according to Agence France-Presse, is to be used in the area, which in translation means the lake of thousand islands. It is noted that many people in this area can be reached only by water.