Posted 27 сентября 2011, 07:55

Published 27 сентября 2011, 07:55

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 12:41

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 12:41

Chinese officials have bought a yacht for tax collection

27 сентября 2011, 07:55
Some Internet users in China suspected that a boat can be used for entertainment

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. September 27. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Chinese officials in Zhejiang Province, bought a yacht for tax collection. It was reported by China Daily.
The cost of the yacht was 2.71 million yuan (424,000 dollars). According to the Tax Administration of the province, it should replace the vessel, which was used to collect taxes before and is now useless.
Yacht, according to Agence France-Presse, is to be used in the area, which in translation means the lake of thousand islands. It is noted that many people in this area can be reached only by water.

