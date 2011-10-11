Large currency fraud was revealed in Primorye

Vladivostok. October 11. VOSTOK-MEDIA - The Primore disclosed a case of major financial fraud.

In 2006, among some Chinese economic and trade company and a Russian limited liability company "X" was awarded the foreign trade contract for the supply of special construction equipment. On the above contract with several banks were opened several passports of transactions.

Company "X" transferred to the account of a Chinese company for a total of 2.7 million U.S. dollars. The total value of goods imported into the territory of the Russian Federation, is 717 600 dollars. According to the signed contract in failing to supply equipment, the return of advance payments was to be made not later than one calendar month after the expiry of the contract, which expired on January 31, 2011.

