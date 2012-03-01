vostokmedia.com
Acting Governor of Primorye Territory wants to change administration

1 марта 2012, 09:12
Vladimir Miklushevsky: "I want to make the administration more compact and focused on the needs of the people"

VLADIVOSTOK. March 1. VOSTOK MEDIA - Today, Acting Primorye Governor Vladimir Miklushevsky reported that he was going to make changes in the administration of the province. He said this during a meeting with the heads of the local media.- I intend to make changes in the Primorsky Territory Administration, - said Vladimir Miklushevsky. - They will be ready in two weeks. First of all, I want to make the administration more compact and focused on the needs of the people. Today, I still have a meeting with the heads of municipal districts. We will make personnel decisions based on how people evaluate the power.

