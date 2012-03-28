vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 28 марта 2012, 10:34

Published 28 марта 2012, 10:34

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 11:53

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 11:53

Primorye’s Governor removed veto from three laws.

28 марта 2012, 10:34
Vladimir Miklushevsky returned 3 laws to the legal field

VLADIVOSTOK. March 28. VOSTOK MEDIA - At the March session of the Legislative Assembly deputies reported the removal of the governor of Primorsky Krai, Vladimir Miklushevsky veto on laws, rejected in November 2011.As the press service of the Primorye Parliament, this change in law "On local self-government confer the Vladivostok city district government authority to regulate prices (tariffs) for the carriage of passengers and luggage by sea public transportation in the territory of Vladivostok city district," "On allotment of the local self-government of municipalities (urban districts) Primorsky Krai with certain state powers to establish the administrative commissions "and" on the Referendum of Primorsky Krai. "

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес:  [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика