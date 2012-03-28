Primorye’s Governor removed veto from three laws.

VLADIVOSTOK. March 28. VOSTOK MEDIA - At the March session of the Legislative Assembly deputies reported the removal of the governor of Primorsky Krai, Vladimir Miklushevsky veto on laws, rejected in November 2011.As the press service of the Primorye Parliament, this change in law "On local self-government confer the Vladivostok city district government authority to regulate prices (tariffs) for the carriage of passengers and luggage by sea public transportation in the territory of Vladivostok city district," "On allotment of the local self-government of municipalities (urban districts) Primorsky Krai with certain state powers to establish the administrative commissions "and" on the Referendum of Primorsky Krai. "