Bridge across the Golden Horn restricts the movement of vehicles

VLADIVOSTOK. March 29. VOSTOK MEDIA - Driving on the Karabelnaya Nabereznaya limit at night.As reported by RIA "Vostok-Media" in the content management of housing and urban administration of Vladivostok, in order to ensure road safety during the dismantling of temporary construction bridge across the Golden Horn from March 31 to April 9 at night from 22.00 to 6.00 am will be limited to vehicular traffic on the Ship Quay from house number 17 to number 21 at home.