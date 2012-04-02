vostokmedia.com
Posted 2 апреля 2012, 11:53

Published 2 апреля 2012, 11:53

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 11:53

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 11:53

Putin may resign as chairman of the "Edinaya Rossiya"

2 апреля 2012, 11:53
This was stated by the Secretary of the Presidium of the General Council of the Party

VLADIVOSTOK. April 2. VOSTOK MEDIA - Russias president-elect, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin may resign as chairman of the party "United Russia", said Secretary of the Presidium of the General Council of "ER" Sergei Neverov."After the Congress will begin the conference report and re-election in the regions. We will carry out the replacement management of local offices. This is normal - changing political configuration, must reach new people, "- said Neverov about the future plans of the Party in an interview with the newspaper" Kommersant ".

