Posted 6 августа 2012, 11:53

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 11:19

The police took hold of the drivers, which are caused the bridge on the Russian island to became a place of traffic jams

6 августа 2012, 11:53
Motorists violate a number of traffic laws

VLADIVOSTOK. August 6. VOSTOK MEDIA - Over the weekend police in Vladivostok, serving in the area of the bridge over the Eastern Bosphorus Strait, made 43 administrative fines to motorists who ignore the article, "Violation of the rules on standing or parking of vehicles," Administrative Code. This RIA "Vostok-Media" According to the reports RIA "Vostok-Media" in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Primorsky Krai. Repeated warnings of traffic police on mandatory administrative liability of citizens, through whose fault on the roadway there were barriers to the movement of other vehicles, unfortunately, had no effect on some cars.

