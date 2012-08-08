Treasury prepares for Russian banking revolution

VLADIVOSTOK. August 8. VOSTOK MEDIA - the Finance Ministry is preparing to prohibit the cash for purchases in excess of 600 thousand rubles.Previously, some Duma deputies suggested that even the limited amount of 50 thousand rubles. Meanwhile, Russians are increasingly paying cards for cheap shopping, but in large parts of the calculations prefer "cash", indicate the bankers.Ministry of Finance is ready to propose specific measures to restrict non-cash payments in Russia, said the head of department, Anton Siluanov in an interview, "Russia 24".