After a powerful typhoon weather improves in Primorye

VLADIVOSTOK. August 29. VOSTOK-MEDIA - The morning of August 29 typhoon "Bolaven" was over North Korea. Today, during the day it will be shifted to the north, north-east of the territory of China and near the night close to the Khabarovsk Territory, the website "Primgidrometa."Weather in the south of Primorye already started to spoil last night: the wind increased, as the wind was celebrated in Vladivostok: 33 m / s, and the rain started.