Vladivostok will show hospitality on the Knowledge Day

VLADIVOSTOK. August 30. VOSTOK-MEDIA - On Saturday in the regional center there will be a number of creative activities.As the press service of the Vladivostok, at 16 oclock in the Admirals Square will be a concert orchestra "Vlad breaststroke", directed by Andrei Voronov. The musicians will present the program "In the city park," here will feature such tunes as "Old Maple", "The Hills of Manchuria", "Katyusha", "Farewell of Slav" and others. At 17 oclock on the scenic waterfront site of Sports will festive concert dedicated to the Day of Knowledge.