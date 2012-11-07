vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 7 ноября 2012, 11:39

Published 7 ноября 2012, 11:39

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:25

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:25

Obama won the U.S. presidential election

7 ноября 2012, 11:39
U.S. President Barack Obama gained 274 electoral votes

VLADIVOSTOK. November 7. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Following this announcement, American television showed footage from Chicago area - the city where the incumbent president spent most of his life. People were waiting for the election results at the screens, met with glee news Obamas re-election. Western TV stations broadcast footage of Obamas supporters, dancing, hugging and cheering the presidents re-election cheers - reported business newspaper "The View."

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес:  agency@vostokmedia.com / ooopremmediainvest@gmail.com

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: romanova@1mi.media (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика