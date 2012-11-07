Obama won the U.S. presidential election

Posted 7 ноября 2012, 11:39
VLADIVOSTOK. November 7. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Following this announcement, American television showed footage from Chicago area - the city where the incumbent president spent most of his life. People were waiting for the election results at the screens, met with glee news Obamas re-election. Western TV stations broadcast footage of Obamas supporters, dancing, hugging and cheering the presidents re-election cheers - reported business newspaper "The View."