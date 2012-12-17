vostokmedia.com
Japan will compromise on the issue of Kuril Islands?

17 декабря 2012, 12:19
Japans future prime minister intends to close with Russia "Kuril issue"

VLADIVOSTOK. December 17. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Japan intends to achieve serious progress in resolving the territorial dispute with Russia over the Kuril Islands, and will seek to sign a peace treaty with Moscow. This was stated by the leader of the winning election to the lower house of the parliament of Japans Liberal Democratic Party, Shinzo Abe, who will soon become the new prime minister."It would be nice to solve the territorial problem and reach a peace agreement" - quoted Abe local media.

