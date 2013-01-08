vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 8 января 2013, 09:51

Published 8 января 2013, 09:51

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:20

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:20

University is being sold in Vladivostok

8 января 2013, 09:51
FESU is auctioning off its property

VLADIVOSTOK. January 8. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Property of FESU in Vladivostok is on auction. The corresponding document prepared Ministry of Education, aims to involve in turn buildings, released when moving the Far Eastern Federal University on the Russian island.The order approved list of 55 real estate assigned to the Far Eastern Federal University, planned to be available in due course.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика