vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 17 января 2013, 13:15

Published 17 января 2013, 13:15

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:18

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:18

Shuvalov revealed fiscal plans of the government.

17 января 2013, 13:15
How it will turn out in reality - time will tell

VLADIVOSTOK. January 17. VOSTOK-MEDIA - First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov talked on fiscal plans of the government in the near future.According to him, until 2018 it is not planned to raise taxes in the country. Moreover, there is possible reduction. The official, however, said that the decision of the authorities can be changed in an unfavorable economic environment.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика