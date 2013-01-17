Shuvalov revealed fiscal plans of the government.

Posted 17 января 2013, 13:15
Published 17 января 2013, 13:15
Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:18
Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:18
VLADIVOSTOK. January 17. VOSTOK-MEDIA - First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov talked on fiscal plans of the government in the near future.According to him, until 2018 it is not planned to raise taxes in the country. Moreover, there is possible reduction. The official, however, said that the decision of the authorities can be changed in an unfavorable economic environment.