Vladivostok young entrepreneurs are trained to do their job

Posted 12 марта 2013, 12:47
Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:14
VLADIVOSTOK. March 12. VOSTOK-MEDIA. Olga Antonenko - Today in Vladivostok a free seminar "Business for Beginners", organized by the Center for Enterprise Development at City Hall was held.The young entrepreneurs could discuss it in the center of questions regarding the foundations of business organization. The seminar addressed the legal framework of business registration in the statistics and reporting, tax-based business.