vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 20 июня 2013, 11:55

Published 20 июня 2013, 11:55

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:06

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:06

Amur doctors sewed a hand to a guy

20 июня 2013, 11:55
The operation was a success, even 15 hours after severe injury

Blagoveshchensk. June 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA - The regional center of microsurgical saved the young man injured by circular saw. Information about the incident came to Blagoveshchensk from Magdagachinsky area about half an hour after the incident. Center staff consulted colleagues from CRH how to preserve cut-off hand, so it kept as long as possible viability. According to experts, these segments are viable for half a day, but the operation could begin only after 15 hours. Given that the hand was frozen in the cold, and the patient during transport from the north of the region to Blagoveshchensk was conducted in antishock therapy, microsurgery decided not to give up.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес:  agency@vostokmedia.com / ooopremmediainvest@gmail.com

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: romanova@1mi.media (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика