Amur doctors sewed a hand to a guy

Blagoveshchensk. June 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA - The regional center of microsurgical saved the young man injured by circular saw. Information about the incident came to Blagoveshchensk from Magdagachinsky area about half an hour after the incident. Center staff consulted colleagues from CRH how to preserve cut-off hand, so it kept as long as possible viability. According to experts, these segments are viable for half a day, but the operation could begin only after 15 hours. Given that the hand was frozen in the cold, and the patient during transport from the north of the region to Blagoveshchensk was conducted in antishock therapy, microsurgery decided not to give up.