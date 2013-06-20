In the Far East Russian-Vietnamese production will develop

Khabarovsk. June 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA - The implementation of the Far East joint projects with Vietnam will give impetus to the development of competition in the region. This opinion was expressed by the head Minvostokrazvitiya Viktor Ishayev, summing up the results of his trip to the country, said, "Vostok-Media", the press service of the embassy. "By creating the Far East production facilities together with Vietnamese companies, we will get more jobs, improve product quality and lower prices," - said the minister at a press conference in Khabarovsk.