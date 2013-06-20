vostokmedia.com
Posted 20 июня 2013, 11:56

Published 20 июня 2013, 11:56

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:06

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:06

In the Far East Russian-Vietnamese production will develop

20 июня 2013, 11:56
First of all, it is about the timber processing and light industry

Khabarovsk. June 20. VOSTOK-MEDIA - The implementation of the Far East joint projects with Vietnam will give impetus to the development of competition in the region. This opinion was expressed by the head Minvostokrazvitiya Viktor Ishayev, summing up the results of his trip to the country, said, "Vostok-Media", the press service of the embassy. "By creating the Far East production facilities together with Vietnamese companies, we will get more jobs, improve product quality and lower prices," - said the minister at a press conference in Khabarovsk.

