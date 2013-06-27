vostokmedia.com
Posted 27 июня 2013, 11:17

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:04

Pink salmon, throwing itself on the beach is a sign of the earthquake ?

27 июня 2013, 11:17
Residents already took home more than 20 tons of the fish.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. June 27. VOSTOK-MEDIA - In a residential area of the city Rybachy Vilyuchinsk is a strange natural phenomenon. On the shore of the bay there is a great amount of pink salmon.As reported by residents of a closed city, it is in the bay near the gas station cavern. There has accumulated in the people and the police. Viluchin residents take the fish home. According to the observations of those present, 20 tons of salmon were taken home.

